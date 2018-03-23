American family of 4 found dead in Mexico

JASON M. VOLACK
Four members of an Iowa family were found dead in Mexico after they were reported missing just after midnight Friday.

The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp, 41; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp, 38; Sterling Wayne Sharp, 12; and Adrianna Marie Sharp, 7, were found at the condominium where they were staying in Tulum, according to the Creston Police Department.

Autopsies are being conducted in Mexico, police said.

According to ABC Des Moines affiliate WOI, the family left for Mexico on March 15 and were expected back in the U.S. on Wednesday.

ABC affiliate KETV in Omaha reported there were no signs of foul play.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

