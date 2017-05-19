Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case

Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner is expected to plead guilty in the sexting investigation against him.The 51-year-old is expected to report to federal court in New York this morning. He'll plead guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.The disgraced former Congressman has been under investigation for text messages he sent to an 15-year-old girl in North Carolina back last year.The guilty plea would likely mean Weiner will have to register a sex offender.