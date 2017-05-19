NEWS

Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case

By
NEW YORK, New York (KGO) --
Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner is expected to plead guilty in the sexting investigation against him.

The 51-year-old is expected to report to federal court in New York this morning. He'll plead guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The disgraced former Congressman has been under investigation for text messages he sent to an 15-year-old girl in North Carolina back last year.

The guilty plea would likely mean Weiner will have to register a sex offender.
Related Topics:
newstextinganthony weineru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman killed, 22 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Trump to embark on first foreign trip as president
ANALYSIS: Trump launches bold foreign trip, with pitfalls aplenty
Trump denies telling Comey to back off, bashes former FBI director
More News
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Friday
4 rescued after car crashes into tree in Oakland Hills
Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe into Wikileaks' Assange
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
SF family continues frantic search for missing Uber driver
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Shoreline Amphitheatre fire
Problems with Valero Refinery flaring persist in Benicia
Show More
List reveals best beaches in the Bay Area
Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements
5 confirmed cases of botulism from NorCal gas station food
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
'Celeste Guap' testifies for 1st time
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
More Photos