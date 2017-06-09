Anti-Sharia law, Unity rallies planned in Santa Clara this weekend

Saturday protests in #SantaClara: anti-Sharia march (ACT), unity rally (multiple organizations) at 11am. Winchester Blvd/Stevens Creek Blvd. — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) June 9, 2017

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, Santa Clara will host of one of nearly 30 anti-Sharia marches planned nationwide by ACT for America, a non-profit organization which bills itself as the NRA of national security. Sharia stands for Islamic law."We don't anticipate any problems, but we certainly want to keep the piece and protect everyone's First Amendment right," said Lt. Dan Moreno, with Santa Clara police.Many local Muslims are concerned about the march which is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Winchester Blvd. and Stevens Creek Blvd. on the Santa Clara and San Jose border.To counter, members of the South Bay's interfaith community will hold a 'Unity Rally' at the same location."We want the voice of inclusion, of diversity, of celebrating this very strong and vibrant community, that we're all apart of," said Diana Gibson, with Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice."We will keep our distance, we will respect their rights," said Gibson.With the South Bay being home to a large Muslim population, some aren't surprised organizers would try to stage a march nearby, but they're choosing to stay positive."Our message is that love and strength make our community stronger, that everyone is welcome, that there should be no discrimination, and that hate is destructive, and that we don't want it here," said Zahra Billoo, the Executive Director of CAIR-SFBA.ACT stands for 'American Congress for Truth' and has been labeled as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center because of its anti-Muslim views.