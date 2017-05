Publicists say Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester on Sunday, joined by big names including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground just under two weeks after a bomber killed 22 people at a Grande concert in Manchester.Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.In a statement after the attack, Grande saidA suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded scores of others minutes after Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena ended earlier this month.