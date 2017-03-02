NEWS

Arrests made in shooting of off-duty Oakland officer

Police search for shooter in Oakland, California, Thursday, March 2, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police arrested three suspects in connection to a shooting involving an off-duty officer in Oakland last night.

The off-duty Oakland police officer was shot at as he drove on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Wednesday night but he wasn't injured, police said.

The officer was driving south on Highway 880 near the 16th Avenue exit at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when someone started shooting at his vehicle, police said.

The officer's vehicle was struck by gunfire but the officer wasn't hit, according to police. Patrol officers located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle's driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued that went into East Oakland, police said.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned in the 5700 block of Brookdale Avenue, according to police. A perimeter was set up and a search was conducted bu the suspects weren't found at the time.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland offered $10,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The investigation continues and the case will be forwarded to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for review and charging.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
