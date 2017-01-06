Distraught witness to Ft. Lauderdale shooting: "I had a perfect picture of him coming and walking up and down and shooting people..." pic.twitter.com/2witNkr7Yp — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Witness to Ft. Lauderdale shooting said he heard "popping noises," ran to another terminal with his children and saw "puddles of blood." pic.twitter.com/leucZpjMHS — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

Facebook activates Safety Check for Fort Lauderdale Int?l Airport shooting. https://t.co/5KDXceF0sN pic.twitter.com/20wYo7IdWg — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

A 26-year-old suspect was detained after five people were fatally shot and at least 13 injured in the baggage area of Terminal 2 at the Fort Lauderdale international airport in Florida today.Sources identified the suspect as Esteban Santiago.Santiago is currently being interrogated by FBI officials in an undisclosed location.Officials say a military ID was found on Santiago and he was wearing some kind of uniform.During an ABC Special Report, we learned that he was honorably discharged from the Army four months ago.Broward County's Commissioner said Santiago loaded the gun in the bathroom of the airport just before the shooting.Police say there's no second active shooter situation after additional shots were reported at Terminal 1, 4 and the parking garage.Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted about the incident from the airport around 1 p.m. ET saying, "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."Hundreds of people were evacuated to the tarmac of the airport as a safety precaution while officials conduct an investigation in the area where the shooting occurred.Officials say flights are being delayed at this time and it is unclear when the airport will reopen.People are being moved to different terminals of the airport to get them to their destination.One witness reported hearing "popping noises" and ran to another terminal with his children where his children saw "puddles of blood."President Obama has been briefed on the shooting and will be kept updated, the White House said.