ATF: Emeryville fires at same building 10 months apart are both arsons

The ATF announced today that two fires 10 months apart at a building on San Pablo Avenue in Emeryville are arson. They also say they have pictures of the suspect in the second fire that happened in May. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The ATF announced today that two fires 10 months apart at a building on San Pablo Avenue in Emeryville are arson. They also say they have pictures of the suspect in the second fire that happened in May.

RELATED: Investigators treat Emeryville fire site as crime scene

ATF officials unveiled surveillance images of a suspect in a hooded jacket, carrying a backpack and riding a bicycle. They say the suspect canvassed the Holliday development building prior to the May 13 fire and then entered the building.

"After examining all the evidence ATF has determined the cause of the May 13th fire at San Pablo Avenue to be incendiary meaning it was intentionally set and considered an act of arson," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Jill Snyder.

The May 13 fire was the second at the development. The initial fire was 10 months earlier on July 6.

ATF says that fire was also arson.

"This is a very violent crime we're very fortunate we did not lose lives in these incidents," said Emeryville Police Chief Jennifer Tejada.

Developer Rick Holliday has said he will build a third time.

"This incident will not call into question our overall direction of the city," said Emeryville's Mayor Scott Donahue.

Rewards for information about the fires being offered by ATF and Holiday development total up to $100,000.
