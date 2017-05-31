Attorney discusses settlement for Abuslin police sex scandal case -- WATCH LIVE

The Oakland City Council has approved a nearly $1 million settlement with the woman who says she was sexually assaulted by several police officers.Council members voted 7 to 1 in favor of the payout to 19-year-old Jasmine Abuslin. She was at the center of a sex scandal that rocked the city's police department. Four Oakland police officers were fired."I as a taxpayer am paying their salaries. Especially when it comes to public safety to protect my daughters and my neighbors daughters and for them to commit those actions it's irresponsible," said Noel Gallo, Oakland city councilmemberAbuslin's attorney, John Burris, will hold a news conference today to discuss the settlement. Her lawsuits against other police agencies are still pending.