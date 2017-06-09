GHOST SHIP FIRE

Attorney: Warehouse fire defendant is near mental breakdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The attorney for Ghostship founder Derick Almena held a news conference to discuss the charges against his client. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
An attorney for the operator of an Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire where 36 people died in a fire says his client is experiencing a near mental breakdown.

Lawyer Tony Serra spoke at a news conference, using a photo of his client, Derick Almena, and his family as a backdrop.

Serra said Almena is experiencing "almost total destruction of his mental stability." Jeffrey Krasnoff, another attorney for Almena, said he was "deeply distraught."

RELATED: Calls grow for more charges in Oakland Ghost Ship fire

"People died in his house. He is definitely having mental problems processing this, like anyone would," Krasnoff said.

Authorities say Almena, 47, rented the warehouse and illegally converted it into low-cost housing for artists and an entertainment venue.

He appeared in court on Thursday but did not enter a plea. His arraignment on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter was continued until June 15.

Almena and a second man, Max Harris, 27, were arrested Monday after a six-month investigation of the Dec. 2 fire that occurred during an unpermitted electronic music concert at the building known as the Ghost Ship.

Almena leased the building and Harris helped him sublet space to tenants and promoters, even though the warehouse was not licensed for housing or entertainment, prosecutors said.

They said the site was cluttered with highly flammable material and the suspects failed to provide adequate fire safety systems.

PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Ghost Ship fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsghost ship firedeadly firefire deathfirefightersarrestcourt caseDublinOakland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GHOST SHIP FIRE
2nd man charged in Oakland Ghost Ship fire now in Santa Rita Jail
Arraignment postponed for Ghost Ship warehouse founder
Calls grow for more charges in Oakland Ghost Ship fire
Ghost Ship founder booked into Santa Rita Jail
More ghost ship fire
NEWS
Trump deflects questions about possible tapes of Comey meeting
New York AG's office investigating Eric Trump's charity
7 Republicans send letter to Trump urging Cuba remain open
UK election ends in hung parliament: What's next?
More News
Top Stories
Pres. Trump willing to testify in response to Comey testimony
Pres. Trump holds news conference following Comey testimony
Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title, complete 16-0 playoffs
Warriors make way for history with potential sweep of Cavaliers
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
UK election ends in hung parliament: What's next?
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
Show More
Bride helps bridesmaid get engaged at her own wedding
Friends, family saddened by accidental death of Antioch teen
Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad
Trump tweets: 'total and complete vindication'
One year later, Draymond Green has no regrets
More News
Top Video
Pres. Trump willing to testify in response to Comey testimony
Pres. Trump holds news conference following Comey testimony
Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title, complete 16-0 playoffs
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
More Video