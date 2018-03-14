Baby among 4 dead in apparent triple-murder suicide in Brooklyn

Three men and a 1-year-old girl were discovered dead inside a Brownsville Brooklyn apartment just after 5 a.m. today.The baby's grandmother arrived at the apartment to babysit when she made the horrific discovery. There was no sign of forced entry to the apartment, police said. All four were apparently shot in the head and a firearm and shell casings were found in the apartment, according to police.Terrance Briggs, 27, is believed to be the father of 1-year-old Laylay Briggs. Loyd Drain Jr., 57, and Loyd Drain III, 16, were also found in the fourth floor apartment. Police are just starting to look into their relationships but all four appear to be related.Detectives are preliminarily treating the deaths as a triple-murder suicide. Members of the NYPD Crime Scene Unit are at the scene.The victims allegedly have had some history of domestic violence that detectives are starting to unravel. A motive is not yet clear, police said.