Baby found safe after suspect steals car left running with girl inside: Police

EMILY SHAPIRO
A 10-month-old girl was found safe today after she was left in a car believed to have been stolen in Memphis Friday night, authorities said this morning.

A statewide Amber Alert had been issued for Zoe Jordan after she was left in a running and unattended Honda Civic Friday, the Memphis Police Department said. Police said a suspect fled with her inside.

Zoe has since been found safe in that car in Memphis after a citizen spotted the Honda Civic and called in a tip, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said today.

Memphis Police this morning tweeted a photo of Zoe safe in the arms of an officer.

"This is why the AMBER Alert program is so successful in Tennessee," the TBI wrote on Twitter. "People like you: who follow, who care, who pay attention, who share, and who do the right thing when it matters most. Thank you!"

Authorities said they're still searching for the suspect.

The TBI has released these surveillance videos of the suspect:

Memphis police say the suspect is described as a man in his early 20's who was wearing dark jeans and a red hoodie with a Nike swoosh on the front.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Lift tickets checked in Sierra search for missing Richmond skier
Fire at adult video and bookstore in San Francisco kills 1
Second lawsuit filed against fertility clinic with freezer tank malfunction
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Show More
Suisun City man arrested for alleged downloading child porn
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Maine House candidate quits race over 'skinhead lesbian' remarks
Everything we know about FIU bridge collapse
Santa Rosa shooting hospitalizes 2
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos