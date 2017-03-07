NEWS

Barricade situation triggers school closures in Redwood City

Police have closed multiple schools and roads in Redwood City because of a suicidal man who has barricaded himself inside a house this morning, according to a
spokesman for the Redwood City Police Department.

Northstar School and McKinley School will be closed today due to the situation.

At 1:31 a.m., a man called 911 and made suicidal statements, said Redwood City police Lt. Sean Hart.

When officers arrived at the residence near the 500 block of Harrison Avenue near McKinley Middle School, the man refused to come outside.

He is currently barricaded inside the home, said Hart.

Police are on the scene and have closed the intersections at Harrison Avenue and Clinton Street, and James Avenue and Duane Street, said Hart.

Further details were not immediately available.
