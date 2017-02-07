BART service halted in East Bay after person hit by train

Commuters are experiencing major delays this evening in the East Bay and BART service has been suspended between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations, a BART spokesman said.
The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m., according to Jim Allison.
"Right now we have no service between Del Norte and Richmond stations due to a report of a person in the trackway and a report of a major medical emergency,' Allison said.
Further details were not immediately available.
