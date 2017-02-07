BART

BART service halted in East Bay after person hit, killed by train

A map shows East Bay BART lines. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
Commuters are experiencing major delays this evening in the East Bay and BART service has been suspended between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations after a person was struck and killed by a train, a BART spokesman said.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m., according to Jim Allison.

"Right now we have no service between Del Norte and Richmond stations due to a report of a person in the trackway and a report of a major medical emergency,' Allison said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
