Bay Area attorney says Trump executive order 'too broad'

A San Francisco attorney says President Trump could re-craft his executive order on immigration as neither he nor the courts are content with the current state of affairs. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
All eyes are on Monday, with President Trump hinting he could issue a new executive order on immigration, meanwhile, there's been an unusual move from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals regarding the travel ban.

It appears neither President Trump nor the circuit court are content with the current state of affairs.

Both seem to have plans to take a second look at their decisions.

"We also have a lot of other options including just filing a brand new order on Monday," said Trump.

He said a new executive order on travel restrictions could be coming. "We need speed for reasons of security," he said on Air Force One. "It could very well be that we do that."

Immigration attorney Merle Kahn says it's a good idea from a legal perspective. "If he is truly afraid of immigrants from these countries and asylees and refugees from these countries, then the thing to do is go back and re-craft the executive order," he said.

Kahn says the first order was too broad. She does not believe the immigrants and refugees affected are a threat to the United States.

Billy Alabsi is caught up in the confusion. He recently sponsored his mother-in-law's visa from Yemen. He says his family is in limbo.

"All of the sudden, he get an order to stop," Alabsi told ABC7 News "So, what he would do with that file? Put it back and start all over?"

In another twist, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals says it's a possibility that the three-judge panel decision to stay the travel ban could be reviewed by the entire 11-judge court.

"There might be dissenting viewpoints or concurrent viewpoints where they say, 'Yes we agree with you, but for different reasoning,'" Kahn added.

If the full court reviews the decision and upholds the restraining order President Trump would have to take his case to the Supreme Court.

