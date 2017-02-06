  • BREAKING NEWS Artist live sketches the Oscar Nominee Luncheon -- WATCH LIVE
Bay Area tech companies join legal fight against Trump immigration order

Dozens of Bay Area tech companies say President Trump's recent executive order is bad for their businesses.

SAN JOSE (KGO) --
Silicon Valley is taking a firm stand against President Trump's immigration ban. Nearly 100 tech companies argue in a new court filing that the move is illegal and would hurt their businesses.

The 97 companies in the court filing include some of Silicon Valley's biggest, like Apple, Facebook, Google and Netflix. They are not a party in the lawsuit, but this "Friend of the Court" filing could allow them to submit the brief with the intent to influence the court's decision. In that brief, they argue the travel ban on refugees and travelers from the seven predominately Muslim countries would make it more difficult and expensive to recruit, hire and retain some of the world's best employees.

LINK: Full "Friend of the Court" filing with list of all Bay Area companies involved

"Tech is here to stay. It impacts every aspect of people's lives and they have a job both to their customers and to their investors to grow their companies and having the right people in place is critical for that growth," said Tim Bajarin, tech analyst.

President Trump has said he's trying to protect Americans. In a couple of tweets on Saturday, President Trump criticized the court's decision to put a hold on the nationwide ban. Saying because the ban was lifted by a judge, "many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision."



Tech companies say the executive order could incentivize building operations outside the U.S. Some Trump supporters are threatening to boycott the companies for their stance. Bajarin says both scenarios are unlikely.

RELATED: Justice Department appeals judge's ruling on Trump's immigration order

"Are you going to stop buying from Amazon? Amazon is one of the biggest things you buy from. Are they going to stop buying apple products? Probably not. So, no they don't feel really threatened by that at all," said Bajarin.

An eBay spokesperson said CEO Devin Wenig was going to release a statement about the brief on Twitter.

