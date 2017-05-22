LGBT

Bay Area observes Harvey Milk Day

This is an undated image of former San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk speaking into a megaphone. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Bay Area is observing Harvey Milk Day with several activities around San Francisco. The late gay rights icon would have celebrated his 87th birthday.

Milk was first openly-gay politician elected to office in the state. He was elected to the San Francisco board of supervisors back in 1977, but was assassinated the following year.

RELATED: SFO terminal may be named after Harvey Milk

San Francisco's G.L.B.T. History Museum is offering free admission today. The Oscar-winning documentary "The Times of Harvey Milk" is also showing at the Castro Theatre.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on LGBT rights.
