Bay Area observes Harvey Milk Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Bay Area is observing Harvey Milk Day with several activities around San Francisco. The late gay rights icon would have celebrated his 87th birthday.
Milk was first openly-gay politician elected to office in the state. He was elected to the San Francisco board of supervisors back in 1977, but was assassinated the following year.
RELATED: SFO terminal may be named after Harvey Milk
San Francisco's G.L.B.T. History Museum is offering free admission today. The Oscar-winning documentary "The Times of Harvey Milk" is also showing at the Castro Theatre.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on LGBT rights.