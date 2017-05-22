Bay Area observes Harvey Milk Day

The Bay Area is observing Harvey Milk Day with several activities around San Francisco. The late gay rights icon would have celebrated his 87th birthday.Milk was first openly-gay politician elected to office in the state. He was elected to the San Francisco board of supervisors back in 1977, but was assassinated the following year.San Francisco's G.L.B.T. History Museum is offering free admission today. The Oscar-winning documentary "The Times of Harvey Milk" is also showing at the Castro Theatre.