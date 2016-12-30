No matter what galaxy it is, driving under the influence is never ok. Stay safe this New Year's weekend + designate a sober driver #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Z8fv6Rit41 — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) December 30, 2016

Law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area are encouraging everyone to make a plan to get home safe on New Year's Eve. The CHP and many cities will have extra officers on patrol to crack down on drunk drivers.Mountain View's police force got creative and put out a Star Wars themed ad on their social media."There is some humor there," said Mountain View police Public Information Officer Katie Nelson. "But it still drives home the message of 'don't drink and drive.' Nobody's immune the consequences of going that, not even the almighty Darth Vader."Mountain View is among the many Bay Area cities increasing patrols on New Year's Eve. The CHP will also have maximum enforcement through the weekend."Crashes, collisions that range from minor injuries to fatalities and we just don't want to have that happen this year," Nelson said.Sna Jose's Christmas in the Park offers an alcohol free alternative for families on New Year's Eve. "The Lego Movie" starts at 7 p.m. followed by the East Coast countdown for those who want to get home early. If you stay until midnight there's live music."This place will be rocking. There will be a lot of dancing and around and it will be fun for everyone," said Executive Director of Christmas in the Park Jason Minsky.Minsky says they've partnered with Lyft to help people come and go.Lisa Brown will be at home on New Year's Eve hosting her annual party," Brown said. "I have friends who come from Santa Barbara and Mountain View and we have a big enough house people can stay on the floor on the couch."