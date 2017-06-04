Bay Area residents visiting London shaken by terror attack

Some Bay Area residents who were in London last night at the time of the terror attack arrived at SFO Sunday. Some were understandably shaken.Two friends from Alameda say Saturday night's attack changed the final hours of their time in London."We actually were going to the bridge to take pictures but we decided not to when we heard what was going on," Alameda resident Sanmi Adewunmi said.Grishma Patel was in London visiting family. Panic struck her sister's home after news of the attack. They knew her niece was spending the evening not far from the London Bridge."Luckily we managed to get a hold of her, she went to a friends and she just stayed there at her apartment. She couldn't get out because it was just too scary," traveler Grishma Patel said.The Carlsons were worried that a terrorist attack would hit London during their stay. They had arrived in the U.K. the day before the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, which elevated the country's terrorist threat level from severe to critical."There's so much hustle and bustle that we kind of stayed back and was always aware of what was happening around us because of that," Kathy Carlson said.Despite Saturday's incident, people with flights booked to London proceeded with their plans."I think it might be safer now. They're on guard so hopefully we're in a good spot when we get there," Diablo resident Patrick Suciu said.But people say that while travel has its risks, there are no guarantees here at home."It's kind of a reminder that terrorism is real - it can happen anywhere in the world, and you just pray and hope that it doesn't come to your home front," Alameda resident Itafe Abu said.