Berkeley PD suspends search for Richmond officer-involved shooting suspect

Berkeley police have suspended their search for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Richmond early Tuesday morning. He remains at large.The suspect was seen running towards Aquatic Park on Channing Way on Tuesday afternoon.They received a call about a suspicious vehicle that was possibly involved in the officer-involved shooting, which took place around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.Officers responded and found the involved vehicle abandoned in the area of Channing Way and 4th Street. Police say the driver was spotting running northwest towards Aquatic Park on Channing Way.A witness described the suspect that fled the vehicle as a black adult male, in his 20s or 30s, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.Richmond police say that officers responded to a possible burglary call on Carlson Blvd. As they walked up to the location, a car reportedly tried to run one of the officers over, who returned fire. Police say the suspect fled in the car and the officer is OK.Police say it is unknown whether the suspect was hit by the shots and the investigation is ongoing.Community members who work or live in this area are asked to report any suspicious behavior or similarly described suspects to (510) 981-5900.