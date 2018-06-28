Bill Shine, ex-Fox News exec, accepts White House communications role

JOHN SANTUCCI
Bill Shine, a former Fox News co-president, has accepted a role in the White House as deputy chief of staff for communications, multiple sources tell ABC News.

A formal announcement is likely by the end of the week.

In recent weeks President Donald Trump has ramped up his search for a new White House communications director amid recent tensions in the communications shop and a lack of organized messaging strategy, according to sources with knowledge of the search.

In addition to Shine, source say there are at least three candidates who have been in discussions with White House officials.

A former longtime executive at Fox News, Shine, was ousted last spring amid a major shakeup at the network because of sexual harassment scandals. Shine was never personally accused of harassment, but questions were raised about his handling of the accusations.

Shine is very close with Fox News primetime star Sean Hannity, a close ally of Trump. After his dismissal from Fox, Shine was a guest of Hannity at a White House Christmas party.

Shine's new post comes nearly four months after the former communications director and longest-serving member of Trump's team, Hope Hicks, resigned.

Since Hicks' resignation, sources say Trump has acted as his own communications director. In March, Trump popped his head into the White House briefing room in a surprise appearance to tell the press the South Koreans would be making an announcement from the White House.

And just last week, Trump caught his staff off-guard with a tweet announcing he would likely appear on "Fox & Friends." As he walked out, the press team could be seen running out to catch up with him.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving 7 vehicles in San Jose
Pawnee Fire in Lake County grows to 13,700 acres
President Trump, Vladimir Putin to meet in Helsinki on July 16
2 in critical condition after hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in SF
'Fire sales' at Bay Area cannabis dispensaries ahead of July 1 rule change
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
ABC7 helps Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart
Show More
Prince William visits Jerusalem's Old City sites to end 1st official royal visit
Here are 25 names Trump could nominate to replace Justice Kennedy
Homophobia may be factor in 10-year-old's murder: Officials
Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray face questions on Capitol Hill
String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
More News