Body found on Muni tracks after report of person in tunnel

A body was found in the Muni tunnel between the Castro Street and Church Street stations shortly after a train operator reported a person in the tunnel, police said Wednesday. Church Street Station is closed to all inbound trains.Police received the report of a person in the inbound tunnel around 3:05 p.m.Officers responded and found a deceased person just east of the Castro Street station.The incident is being investigated as a collision, police said.Muni spokesman Paul Rose said the agency is now working with police to pull video footage of the area.The incident is causing major delays in the subway system and on light-rail lines and passengers are being advised to take alternate routes to their destinations.Bus shuttles are providing service between West Portal and Van Ness stations and BART will be honoring Muni fares.