The Alameda Country Coroner's officer has confirmed that a body found along a Fremont Creek is that of 18-year-old Tracy woman Jayda Jenkins.Jenkins has been missing for over a week. She was driving from Tracy to Menlo Park on January 21st when a traffic accident sent her car into Niles Canyon Creek.Severe weather made the search more difficult for investigators.A dog walker came across her body Thursday night. Her body was found a long distance away from where her car was found."Jayda was located in an area eleven miles from the original point of entry where her car went into the creek," said Sargent Ray Kelly, with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department.Authorities have dismissed foul play as a cause of Jenkins death.