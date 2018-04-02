Boy found alive after falling through drainage pipe in Los Angeles

MARK OSBORNE
A 13-year-old boy has been found alive about 12 hours after falling through a wooden plank and being washed away into a network of drainage pipes that empties into the Los Angeles River, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The boy, identified as Jesse Hernandez, is talking, the fire department said.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. local time on Sunday when the boy and his friends climbed over a chain-link fence near Griffith Park and entered an abandoned maintenance shed, the fire department told Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

A wooden plank the boy was standing on gave away and he fell through a drainage pipe which empties into the Los Angeles River. Firefighters said the drainage ditch is about 13 feet wide and 2 feet deep with swift-moving water.

Some 100 firefighters were searching for the boy in the maze of sewage pipes for four hours before asking the public for help in locating him, KABC reported.

"LAFD is working closely with the Bureau of Engineering, Bureau of Sanitation and Bureau of Contract Administration to bring in specialized 'closed circuit' cameras to further the search," the fire department said Sunday in a statement just after 10 p.m. local time.

"All possible City resources are being utilized in the search for Jesse. Our thoughts remain with Jesse and the extended Hernandez family," the statement added.

KABC reported the family was picnicking in Griffith Park as part of its annual Easter tradition before the boy went missing.

ABC News' Frank Elaridi contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
East San Jose crash knocks out power for part of neighborhood
Missing boy found alive after falling into pipe in Griffith Park
Easter celebration takes over North Bay fire zone
'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch expected to be released from jail
Man suffers serious injuries in shark attack
Warriors shake off rough start and roll past Suns
Trump warns of migrant caravans, but organizers say reality far from his portrayal
Show More
President Trump declares 'NO MORE' to DACA deal
Spring snowstorm headed toward Northeast; 5th major storm since March
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Tree falls, traps man in San Francisco park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos