NEWS

Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after injuries reported

According to the CPSC, Britax is recalling 676,000 of their strollers after 26 injuries were reported.

The car seat on the Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click & Go receivers can disengage and fall, causing an infant in the seat to fall.

For a full list of the model numbers being recalled, visit the Britax recall announcement at CPSC.gov

The strollers were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017 for between $250 and $470 for the strollers and travel systems.

Anyone with the strollers can contact Britax online and click on the Safety Notice on the homepage or call toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday.
Related Topics:
newsproduct recallsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says he has asked the DOJ to investigate leaks
Flu-related doctor visits cut by 48% thanks to vaccine, study finds
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Businesses nationwide participate in Day Without Immigrants protest
President Trump says his administration is 'running like a fine-tuned machine'
More News
Top Stories
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Two injured in big rig crash on I-880 in Oakland
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
NASA website lets public search for undiscovered worlds
Show More
California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later
Highway 37 reopening date postponed, frustration mounts
Hundreds of employees evacuated during SoMa construction trouble
Howard Street reopens after building concerns in SoMa
San Francisco bay debris impacts sea lions, boats, swimmers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
More Photos