British police ID 3rd London Bridge attacker

British police have named the third London Bridge attacker at 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.Police said Tuesday he is from east London and his family has been notified.Police say he was not a "subject of interest" to police or the intelligence services.The other two attackers were named Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.