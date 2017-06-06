NEWS

British police ID 3rd London Bridge attacker

FILE -- Youssef Zaghba, suspect in attack on London Bridge (ABC News)

LONDON --
British police have named the third London Bridge attacker at 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.

Police said Tuesday he is from east London and his family has been notified.
RELATED: Islamic State reportedly claims responsibility for London attacks

Police say he was not a "subject of interest" to police or the intelligence services.
RELATED: After horrific London attack, Trump says bloodshed must end

The other two attackers were named Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.
