British prime minister raises terror threat level from severe to critical

British Prime Minister Theresa May says police asked the secretary of defense to deploy military to help fight terror threats following the deadly Manchester Arena attack. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom --
British Prime Minister Theresa May says police asked the secretary of defense to deploy military to help fight terror threats following the deadly Manchester Arena attack that left at least 22 dead and dozens injured.

May said raising the threat level means military will replace police officers at some public events.

May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

She said Abadi was born and raised in Britain.

The level previously stood at the second-highest rung of "severe" for several years.

May said critical status means armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events such as sports matches.

On Tuesday morning, British authorities identified the suicide bomber as Salman Abedi.

Official records show that Salman Abedi was registered as living at the Manchester house raided by armed police investigating Monday night's deadly concert blast.

Also on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said they have also arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. Police said the man was arrested in south Manchester. Authorities did not provide further details about the arrest at this time.
