Brother of NFL player charged after friend found dead at athlete's home

JULIA JACOBO
The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been arrested after a family friend was found dead at the NFL player's New Jersey home, authorities said on Wednesday.

William Jenkins Jr. of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of Roosevelt Rene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Fair Lawn police.

Rene, 25, was found dead at Janoris Jenkins' Fair Lawn home on Tuesday, according to prosecutors, who said that Rene had been living at the home for an undisclosed amount of time.

The discovery of the body stunned the leafy suburban community.

"We're all a little freaked out," neighbor Barry Carenza told WABC. "It's a quiet neighborhood."

Janoris Jenkins was in Florida at the time, neighbors told ABC-owned station WABC in New York.

William Jenkins, 34, had been taken into custody in Ontario County, New York, eight hours before Rene's body was found for violating the conditions of his parole, according to the Ontario County District Attorney's Office. He was previously convicted of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Bergen County Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced a "formal press release" would be issued on Thursday with further details of the case. The investigating in being carried out by Calo's office and Fair Lawn Police Department.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
﻿String of suspicious fires burn near Coyote Creek in San Jose
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
Several injured in hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in SF
4 shot, 1 dead after shooting outside Oakland mini-mart
ABC7 helps Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
$97M Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area
Sadness, fear, hope blend together for Pawnee Fire evacuees
Houston mom killed while walking to store with 2 daughters
Show More
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
Plans for immigrant detention center in Concord not moving forward
How a new Supreme Court justice gets on the bench
South Bay union members not fazed by Supreme Court ruling
42 room Lodge at the Presidio opens in SF
More News