Cab drivers call for more safety precautions near fatal Oakland crash site

One man is dead after driving his car into the water Friday morning off Dolittle Drive not too far from the Oakland Airport. Fellow cab drivers are calling for more safety precautions near the area. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
One man is dead after driving his car into the water Friday morning off Doolittle Drive not too far from the Oakland Airport.

Even longtime taxi drivers who regularly travel along Dolittle Dr. say it's dangerous especially at night and in the rain.

"It's very dangerous," said Farid Bajwri. "Every day people have accidents."

Early Friday a driver was killed after plunging into San Leandro Bay. Divers got in the water searching for victims. The car was on its side.

This comes just six weeks after a similar accident. A taxi driver died after crashing into the Oakland Estuary during a storm.

"We were all very upset," Bajwri told ABC7 News. "We prayed for him. He was a very nice guy."

Jarnail Singh was Bajwri's friend. He says many cabbies started taking a different route after he died--worried the road was treacherous.

The driver we talked to said it's time for the city to step in. They want to see a wall or a barrier, something to prevent out of control cars from ending up in the water.

"I expect the city to put a rail on it, or put a wall on it so people can see," said taxi driver Stefan Dafa.

Police and sheriff's deputies have not said what caused the driver to veer off into the water Friday morning, but admit it's not uncommon along that stretch of road.

They urge drivers to slow down especially in bad weather.

