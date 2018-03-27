Calif. AG joins investigation into fatal Sacramento police shooting

JOSIAH BATES
California has joined the investigation into the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man who was killed by Sacramento police March 18, the state attorney general's office said today.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra will oversee an "independent part" of the Sacramento Police Department investigation, he said at a news conference that included Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Community leaders and pastors were also present.

"The police department will continue to be transparent and continue to openly share information that we can regarding this investigation," Hahn said at the news conference.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and neither the Becerra nor Hahn gave any indication of how long they expect it to be.

The police department has not officially released the names of the officers involved in the shooting because of death threats they've received, Hahn said.

According to Sacramento Police Department bodycam footage, Clark, 22, was unarmed. He had been holding an iPhone.

When officers encountered Clark, according to the footage, they believed he was holding a "toolbar." The officers said Clark motioned toward them, as one can be heard yelling, "Show me your hands ... gun, gun, gun."

The officers then combined to fire 20 shots.

