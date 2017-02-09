Today's Top Stories
NEWS
1 Caltrans worker killed, another injured while clearing mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains
Email
share
share
tweet
email
KGO
Thursday, February 09, 2017 12:58PM
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A Caltrans worker was killed and another was injured this afternoon while clearing a mudslide from Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
