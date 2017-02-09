NEWS

1 Caltrans worker killed, another injured while clearing mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A Caltrans worker was killed and another was injured this afternoon while clearing a mudslide from Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

