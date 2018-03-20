Cambridge Analytica CEO suspended by board

BEN GITTLESON
The board of data mining firm Cambridge Analytica said today it had suspended its CEO, Alexander Nix, following accusations the firm misused information from up to 50 million Facebook accounts.

The board said that secretly recorded comments Nix had made in a report by the U.K.'s Channel 4 "and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation."

The suspension was effective immediately and was "pending a full, independent investigation," the board said.

The board asked Alexander Tayler to serve as the firm's acting chief executive while the investigation was launched.

It said it would "ensure that Cambridge Analytica, in all of its operations, represents the firm's values and delivers the highest-quality service to its clients."

The company is under investigation by British officials for its use of data from Facebook users.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man arrested in San Rafael freeway shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Robots in action at some Bay Area Walmart stores
TIPS: How to unlink Facebook account from third party apps
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
Oakland students affected by gun violence heading to D.C.
Appellate court justices to decide if Persky recall stays on June 5 ballot
These five species are critically endangered
Show More
5 adults in critical after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
Crews battle fire at vacant warehouse in San Jose
SF supervisor apologizes for criticism of firefighters in North Beach blaze
Gunman dead, 2 students wounded in Maryland school shooting
Study shows moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full time jobs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos