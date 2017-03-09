Police body cam video captured the moments after a car crashed into a café in New Mexico, injuring customers inside.In the video, you can see twisted metal, debris, injured people, and a driver in complete shock.After the accident, an officer rushed into the cafe to check on everyone inside.A total of four people were injured, including a 39-year-old man who was hit in the back.When the officer approached the driver, the 81-year old said she hoped no one got hurt and that she was trying to park the car in reverse, but it was in drive.The car stopped 25 feet into the café, with more than 30 people inside.