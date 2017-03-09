NEWS

Car crashes into New Mexico cafe, injures four customers

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police body cam video captured the moments after a car crashed into a caf? in New Mexico, injuring customers inside. (KGO-TV)

By
NEW MEXICO (KGO) --
Police body cam video captured the moments after a car crashed into a café in New Mexico, injuring customers inside.

In the video, you can see twisted metal, debris, injured people, and a driver in complete shock.

After the accident, an officer rushed into the cafe to check on everyone inside.

A total of four people were injured, including a 39-year-old man who was hit in the back.

When the officer approached the driver, the 81-year old said she hoped no one got hurt and that she was trying to park the car in reverse, but it was in drive.

The car stopped 25 feet into the café, with more than 30 people inside.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldcrashbody camerasaccidentNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
5 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
Daring rescue of elderly woman from New Jersey train tracks
FBI Director Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
Bomb threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation
The road to repealing and replacing Obamacare
More News
Top Stories
Bomb threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation
Rollover crash causes major backup in San Jose
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on Hwy 101 in SF
Raiders' Aldon Smith detained after crash in San Francisco
San Jose officials prepare for flood response town hall
Raider's stadium deal with Bank of America looming
SFPD seek suspect in attack on female Muni driver
Show More
GOP leaders claim momentum as health bill clears hurdles
Cleanup underway after water main break floods Pittsburg homes
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Chipotle holding a fundraiser for SJ flood victims' relief fund
SC Sheriff says Cupertino man accused of stalking underage girls had 'shrine'
More News
Top Video
Bomb threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation
Raiders' Aldon Smith detained after crash in San Francisco
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on Hwy 101 in SF
Cleanup underway after water main break floods Pittsburg homes
More Video