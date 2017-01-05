NEWS

Charges expected in apparent torture of man in Facebook Live video
Four people are expected to be charged Thursday in connection with the apparent torture of a man with disabilities that was streamed live on Facebook. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO --
Four people are expected to be charged Thursday in connection with the apparent torture of a man with disabilities that was streamed live on Facebook.

The video shows the 18-year-old man was forced to drink toilet water, slashed, beaten and yelled at.

"Bro look. (Screaming). Get to the corner, put your hands against the wall, bro," one of the attackers said.

The victim, who is from northwest suburban Crystal Lake, was reported missing from nearby Streamwood by his parents on Monday. Police said they had not heard from him since Sunday, when they dropped him off at the McDonald's near Schaumburg and Barrington roads.

The victim's parents told officers they had received text messages from people who claimed to be holding him captive. During their investigation, Streamwood investigators found the disturbing video on Facebook, which showed he had been verbally and physically abused.

They were then notified by Chicago police that the young man had been found Tuesday wandering in distress in the 3400-block of West Lexington Street in the city's Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.


Then investigators determined that between the time he'd been reported missing and when he was seen wandering, the victim was held between 24 and 48 hours by a group of four teens.

The teens are black. The victim is white. Police said they are not ruling out classifying the attack as a hate crime.

A joint investigation between Streamwood police and Chicago police is ongoing.
