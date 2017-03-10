NEWS

CHP holding press conference after Richmond freeway shooting --WATCH LIVE AT NOON

A section of Interstate 80 in Richmond is seen during a shooting investigation on March 9, 2017. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Authorities are still looking for a motive in a targeted freeway shooting that snarled Thursday evening's commute for drivers on I-80 in the East Bay.

WATCH LIVE AT NOON: CHP press conference on freeway shooting

The CHP planned to hold a news conference and give an update on the investigation at noon.

MORE: CHP says freeway shooting was targeted

A Honda minivan's window was shattered by gunfire from a passing car around 3 p.m. A man and a woman in the Honda were both hit by gunfire and flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Three juveniles were reportedly taken into custody.
