Authorities are still looking for a motive in a targeted freeway shooting that snarled Thursday evening's commute for drivers on I-80 in the East Bay.The CHP planned to hold a news conference and give an update on the investigation at 12:30 p.m.A Honda minivan's window was shattered by gunfire from a passing car around 3 p.m. A man and a woman in the Honda were both hit by gunfire and flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.Three juveniles were reportedly taken into custody.