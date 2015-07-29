Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit sometime after playing a Soundgarden show. His death, called "sudden and unexpected" in a statement by his representative, came in the midst of a national tour with the band.
Cornell posted about his Detroit performance on Twitter just eight hours before his death:
#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit pic.twitter.com/BqXx9veFoD— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) May 18, 2017
Musicians, fans, and celebrities paid tributes on Twitter at the unexpected death of the rocker:
Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017
Oh man. Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Cornell.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 18, 2017
Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg— Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017
Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH— Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017
SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017
RIP Chris Cornellhttps://t.co/uXwYPsaFhW— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 18, 2017
I hope it's ok with the grief police if I say Chris Cornell's death has come as an unexpected gut punch this morning.— Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) May 18, 2017