NEWS

Convicted church shooter Dylann Roof won't try to avoid death sentence

In this June 19, 2015 photo, Dylann Storm Roof appears via video before a judge, in Charleston, S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (KGO) --
The man accused of shooting and killing nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church last year says he will not call witnesses, or present evidence to try to spare his own life.

Related: Church shooter convicted of mass killing

Dylann Roof, 22, is acting as his own lawyer in the sentencing phase of his trial. He's facing a possible death sentence for last June's shooting.
One of the shooting survivors is expected to testify during this phase of the trial, which is scheduled to start next Tuesday.

Roof confessed to the FBI that he carried out the killings after searching "black and white crime" on the internet, and chose the church because the setting posed little danger to him.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldmurderracismshooting rampagemass shootingdeath penalty
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Jurors convict Dylann Roof on all counts in church fatal shootings
NEWS
'We Do Not Need to Be Lectured,' Israeli PM Says in Rebuke of Kerry Speech
ABC7 interview with Carrie Fisher in Berkeley in 2008
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Retaliation for Russian Election Hack Could Be Announced Tomorrow
Hayward police searching for 2 burglary suspects
More News
Top Stories
Hayward police searching for 2 burglary suspects
2 quakes hit near Lake Tahoe, rumblings felt across region
Muni experiencing high number of sick calls for drivers
Suspects in Hayward Target stabbing to appear in court
New menorah arrives in San Francisco after theft
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from SB I-280 in San Jose
Man detained in connection with Berlin truck attack
Show More
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
Fans create memorial for Carrie Fisher at Lucasfilm in SF
Homeowners build retaining wall after truck accidents
Purple Heart makes emotional return to daughter of hero
Man donates menorah after theft in San Francisco
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Photos