The man accused of shooting and killing nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church last year says he will not call witnesses, or present evidence to try to spare his own life.Dylann Roof, 22, is acting as his own lawyer in the sentencing phase of his trial. He's facing a possible death sentence for last June's shooting.One of the shooting survivors is expected to testify during this phase of the trial, which is scheduled to start next Tuesday.Roof confessed to the FBI that he carried out the killings after searching "black and white crime" on the internet, and chose the church because the setting posed little danger to him.