Two clerks take down armed robbery suspect at Hayward convenience store
Surveillance video shows two clerks taking down an armed robber at the Royal Market convenience store on Sunset Boulevard in Hayward Friday.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
Surveillance video shows two clerks taking down an armed robber at the Royal Market convenience store on Sunset Boulevard in Hayward Friday.

The gunman walked into the store with his pistol already drawn, and in just seconds he was pointing it at the back of one the clerk's head.

Video from the security camera shows the clerk's brother, who also works at the store, sneaking up behind him. Moments later, he grabs the gunman and wrestles him to the floor and during the struggle the gun went off at least once, possibly twice.

One of the brothers was wounded in the hip and the other suffered a minor hand injury. The brothers managed to still take the gun from the suspect and hold him down until police arrived.

The only damage caused by the tussle was a bullet hole in a nearby space heater. The owner said this is the first time anything like this has happened at the store since he opened it 15 years ago.

Residents told ABC7 News they're just happy everyone was okay. "I'm very pleased that they're okay and amazed that they had the composure to be able to do what they did," Kennedy said.

Police said the gunman was only 16 years old, and he's being booked into juvenile hall.

The brothers were both treated and released from local hospitals.
