Comey talks about his first time meeting Trump in bombshell interview

"I'm about to meet with a person who doesn't know me, who's just been elected president of the United States ... from my watching him during the ... campaign, could be volatile," Comey said in his exclusive interview with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. "And I'm about to talk to him about allegations that he was involved with prostitutes in Moscow and that the Russians taped it and have leverage over him."
Comey is breaking his long silence ahead of the April 17 release of his book "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership."
He said that at least on a physical level, Trump lived up to Comey's expectations.
"He had impressively coiffed hair ... it looks to be all his. I confess I stared at it pretty closely and my reaction was 'it must take a lot of time in the morning," Comey said.
"His tie was too long as it always is ... he looked slightly orange up close with small white half-moons under his eyes, which I assume are from tanning goggles," he said.
One of the main purposes of the meeting was to talk to the incoming president and his team about Russian meddling in the election.
"President-elect Trump's first question was to confirm that it had no impact on the election and then the conversation,?to my surprise, moved into a PR conversation about how the Trump team would position this and what they could say about this. That's just not done," Comey, the former FBI director, said.
The move struck Comey not only because it was atypical to involve intelligence agency heads in those discussions, but because it also made him think of his past work prosecuting mafia bosses. He said it felt as if Trump and his team were trying to make it feel like Comey and the other intelligence heads there were all working as part of the same team - or in mafia terms - part of the family.
"We're all part of the messaging, we're all part of the effort. The boss is at the head of the table and we're gonna figure out together how to do this," Comey said.
Comey said he believed it's "very strange" to be comparing the then-incoming president to a mob boss, but it was a comparison he included in his book.
"I'm not trying to ... suggest that President Trump is out breaking legs and shaking down shopkeepers. But instead, what I'm talking about is that leadership culture constantly comes back to me when I think about my experience with the Trump administration," Comey said.
Trump and his team have repeatedly attacked Comey's credibility, both previously and in the lead up to tonight's interview.
Just today, Trump called Comey "slippery" and "not smart," adding that he "will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!"
Detailing the "dossier"Russian involvement in the election was not the only topic of conversation when Comey spoke to Trump in that transition meeting in January.
He also discussed the "dossier," a 35-page document containing raw intelligence compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.
Comey said he didn't talk to him about the financing of the "dossier," and even told Stephanopoulos that he doesn't recall using the term "Steele dossier" at all. One of the more salacious topics covered in the "dossier" relates to unverified claims -- which have been denied by Trump since -- that he had been involved with prostitutes during a 2013 trip to Moscow.
Comey said he was "as graphic as I needed to be" in describing the claims, noting how he didn't get "into the business about people peeing on each other."
"He interrupted, started talking about it, you know, 'Do I look like a guy who needs hookers?' I didn't answer that, and I just moved on and explained: 'Sir, I'm not saying that we credit this, I'm not saying we believe it. We just thought it very important that you know,"" Comey said.
When asked by Stephanopoulos if he believed Trump's denial, Comey said he isn't sure to this day.
"I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don't know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013," Comey said. "It's possible, but I don't know."
