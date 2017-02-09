NEWS

1 construction worker killed, another injured clearing mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Caltrans worker was killed and another was injured this afternoon while clearing a mudslide from Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A construction worker was killed when he was hit by a dump truck and another was injured along Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County Thursday afternoon.

The two men were working to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 between Vine Hill and Sugarloaf roads.

The second worker was injured after being trapped under the truck and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was conscious and talking after the accident.

The men worked for Graniterock Construction out of Watsonville and were contractors for Caltrans.

They were working on removing landslide debris and hauling it a few hundred yards to a pull out on the road to dump it when the accident occurred.

CHP says the dump truck was backing up when it ran over the Graniterock workers, who were wearing safety gear such as bright yellow vests or rain coats.

It's unknown at this time if the dump truck had a backup camera or a beeper to alert people it was backing up.

CHP says they do not know yet if Caltrans or Graniterock will be releasing any information.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
newscaltranstraffic fatalitiesaccidentstormmudslidesanta cruz countyconstructionSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Winter Weather Grounds, Delays Thousands of Flights Across US
Two injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting
Alabama's Attorney General to Replace Jeff Sessions in Senate
Trump Suggests SCOTUS Nominee's Criticism Was Misrepresented
More News
Top Stories
San Francisco 49ers introduce new head coach, GM
Appeals court decision on Trump travel ban coming today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Storm brings damaging winds, flooding rains to Bay Area
Two injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting
Show More
Orinda home severely damaged by mudslide
Van swallowed by Santa Cruz mountain road
Person rescued alive on BART tracks in Hayward
GoFundMe set up for San Rafael family after home destroyed
Good samaritans save driver after car flips into Uvas creek
More News
Top Video
Storm brings damaging winds, flooding rains to Bay Area
San Rafael neighbors anxiety riddled, displaced after landslide
Weather forecast for Thursday afternoon
Van swallowed by Santa Cruz mountain road
More Video