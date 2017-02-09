A construction worker was killed when he was hit by a dump truck and another was injured along Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County Thursday afternoon.The two men were working to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 between Vine Hill and Sugarloaf roads.The second worker was injured after being trapped under the truck and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was conscious and talking after the accident.The men worked for Graniterock Construction out of Watsonville and were contractors for Caltrans.They were working on removing landslide debris and hauling it a few hundred yards to a pull out on the road to dump it when the accident occurred.CHP says the dump truck was backing up when it ran over the Graniterock workers, who were wearing safety gear such as bright yellow vests or rain coats.It's unknown at this time if the dump truck had a backup camera or a beeper to alert people it was backing up.CHP says they do not know yet if Caltrans or Graniterock will be releasing any information.