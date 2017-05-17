Contra Costa Co. officials ID suspect charged in series of car fires

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --The Contra Costa County DA's office has identified the suspect arrested in connection with a series of vehicle fires in Contra Costa County.
Pittsburg resident James Bishop III, 36, is being charged with one count of arson to an inhabited structure, nine counts of arson to property and eight counts of use of an accelerate to set a fire.
RELATED: Police say Contra Costa County car fires were arson and likely linked
At this time, CCCFPD and partner agencies are investigating 30 or more incidents as possibly related to this series and are asking for help from the public. If you live in an area where there has been a recent car fire and you have any information that could be of use, such as security camera images, please contact their Arson Tip Line at (866)50-ARSON.
RELATED: Police make arrest after string of suspicious car fires in the East Bay
TIMELINE OF CONTRA COSTA COUNTY CAR FIRES:
Monday, May 8, 2017- First car fire reported in Martinez. The car was found torched in the driveway of a home.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017- A very similar scene, a car was found torched in Walnut Creek, then 15-minutes later another torched car was found in Martinez.
Thursday, May 11, 2017- Two more destroyed cars were found in Brentwood. Only, in this case, the flames spread to a nearby home damaging a garage and the contents inside.
Friday, May 12, 2017- Yet another set of two cars were torched one in Lafayette, the other in Walnut Creek.
Kate Larsen will have the full story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News.