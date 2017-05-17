NEWS

Contra Costa Co. officials ID suspect charged in series of car fires

James Bishop III, 36, was charged in connection with a series of car fires in Contra Costa County. (Photo by Contra Costa Count Fire)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
The Contra Costa County DA's office has identified the suspect arrested in connection with a series of vehicle fires in Contra Costa County.

Pittsburg resident James Bishop III, 36, is being charged with one count of arson to an inhabited structure, nine counts of arson to property and eight counts of use of an accelerate to set a fire.

At this time, CCCFPD and partner agencies are investigating 30 or more incidents as possibly related to this series and are asking for help from the public. If you live in an area where there has been a recent car fire and you have any information that could be of use, such as security camera images, please contact their Arson Tip Line at (866)50-ARSON.
TIMELINE OF CONTRA COSTA COUNTY CAR FIRES:
Monday, May 8, 2017- First car fire reported in Martinez. The car was found torched in the driveway of a home.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017- A very similar scene, a car was found torched in Walnut Creek, then 15-minutes later another torched car was found in Martinez.
Thursday, May 11, 2017- Two more destroyed cars were found in Brentwood. Only, in this case, the flames spread to a nearby home damaging a garage and the contents inside.
Friday, May 12, 2017- Yet another set of two cars were torched one in Lafayette, the other in Walnut Creek.

