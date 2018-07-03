Contractor allegedly shoots 2 co-workers at elementary school playground

EMILY SHAPIRO
Two contractors were shot by a co-worker while they were installing playground equipment at a Kansas elementary school Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims, both men who are not school employees, were hospitalized in critical condition after the incident at Sunrise Point Elementary School in Overland Park, Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said at a news conference.

The shooting was the result of an argument between one worker and the two victims, police said.

School is out of session and no children were on the property at the time, police said.

The shooting was connected to two other subsequent crime scenes, according to Lacy.

After the shooting, the suspect got into a car at the elementary school, tried to carjack a car at another location but failed, and then successfully carjacked a black Denali at a third location, police said.

The suspect has since been safely taken into custody, police said.
