Contractor allegedly shoots co-workers at playground; 1 killed, 1 critically hurt

EMILY SHAPIRO
Two contractors were shot by a co-worker while they were installing playground equipment at a Kansas elementary school Tuesday morning, police said, leaving one victim dead and the other in critical condition.

The shooting at Sunrise Point Elementary School in Overland Park was the result of an argument between one worker and the two victims, Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said.

The suspect has since been taken into custody, police said.

School is out of session and no children were on the property at the time, police said.

The shooting was connected to two other subsequent crime scenes, according to Lacy.

After the shooting, the suspect got into a car at the elementary school, tried to carjack a car at another location but failed, and then successfully carjacked a black Denali at a third location, police said. The suspect was later apprehended.
