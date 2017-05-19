PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --The bodies of a Santa Rosa couple missing since their plane was reported overdue on April 18th have been found.
Sierra County Sheriff officials say Brenda and Mark Richard's plane was found crashed in a remote area southeast of Yuba Pass in Sierra County.
The tail portion of the plane was found on Tuesday.
The deceased couple was later found inside the cockpit buried deep in the snow.