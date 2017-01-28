Crews returned to Alameda Creek to search for a young woman missing since her car plunged into the water one week ago.A stretch of Niles Canyon Road was closed as they look for Jayda Jenkins but reopened shortly after 4:30 p.m.It's was a physically grueling and emotionally charged search effort with teams fanning out along the creek.About 100 volunteers joined Jayda's family as they concentrated on the creek west of Mission Boulevard on out to the bay - where the waterway is lined with walking trails."I've got a couple of coworkers with kayaks to go out to the Bay Area and look over areas we can't get into on foot," Jayda's Father CJ Jenkins told ABC7 News.The search zeroed on the creek in steep Niles Canyon where Jayda's car plunged into the water last Saturday in a storm. Waters then were five feet higher and flowing three times faster than during Saturday's search. Her car was recovered Tuesday, but no sign of the 18 year old.Niles Canyon Road was shut down to traffic as an army of experts converged for the search, including canine teams and search and rescue teams from across the Bay Area."They are going to get down closer to the water. They're going to look for things we haven't been able to search before," Fremont Police Spokesperson Geneva Bosque said.Volunteers who found clothes or shoes texted photos back to her dad to see if they were significant. Another car crashed into the creek in the same spot two days ago and crews worked to pull it out today as well.Jayda's determined family planned to search again for her on Sunday. They said she's strong, so we are going strong to find her."We are doing everything that we can. Boots on the ground, we have UAVs up and canines out. We're putting every effort in to make sure we bring Jayda home to her family," Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Tya Modeste said.