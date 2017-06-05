DA Nancy O'Malley says they could get up to 39 years in prison for these charges.
The criminal complaint filed alleges the Almena created a "dangerous condition" and "firetrap" that cost 36 people their lives.
Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena was arrested in Lake County this morning, while Max Harris was arrested in Los Angeles County.
Thirty-six people died in the fire in December, making it the nation's deadliest structure fire in more than a decade.
Nearly all of the people who died in the blaze at the warehouse at 1315 31st Ave. on Dec. 2 were attending a dance party on its second floor.
A recent lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the families of half of the 36 victims alleged that the warehouse was "a death trap that contained a maze of makeshift rooms, alcoves and partitions" and lacked a safe means of getting out.
Several weeks after the fire, Almena's attorney said he didn't engage in any criminal misconduct and alleged that governmental agencies were responsible for the blaze for not cracking down on code violations at the warehouse.
Read Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's full statement below:
"I applaud the charges filed today by District Attorney Nancy O' Malley because they send a clear message: you won't get away with making a profit by cramming people into dangerous spaces or failing to maintain safe living conditions.
The reckless and deceptive actions of Derick Almena and Max Harris claimed 36 innocent lives. For years, they worked hard to escape legal scrutiny and deceive city officials. Because of their callous disregard for human life, they deserve to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
I am grateful to District Attorney O'Malley for her tireless pursuit of justice and for charging Almena and Harris with involuntary manslaughter. We will never forget the victims who died in the tragic Ghost Ship fire. We can't bring loved ones back, but we can honor them by seeking justice."
