  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Dead baby found in suitcase next to train tracks: Official

AARON KATERSKY
An infant was found dead in a suitcase near train tracks in Jersey City, New Jersey, this afternoon, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The baby was discovered at about 1:15 p.m. under an overpass by the PATH trains near the Journal Square station, the official said. The suitcase was just off the train tracks, said a spokesman for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Jersey City is just a few miles away from lower Manhattan.

Hudson County prosecutors and Port Authority Police are investigating, the spokesman said.

An autopsy will be conducted.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to SoCal family disappear into river
VIDEO: Highlights from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill
Golden State Warriors to face San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
1 rescued after car goes down embankment in East San Jose
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
Zuckerberg faces tougher questions at House hearing
South Bay: Plans unveiled for 2019 CFP National Championship
Show More
Aviva Spectrum founder discusses cannabis finances
Young Glen Ellen farmers rebuild after fire
North Bay pot farm presses forward after devastating fire
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Trump may allow states to drug test for food stamps
More News