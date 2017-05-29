RICHMOND, Calif. --Ten names are finalists for the names of two osprey chicks that were born earlier this month on a crane in Richmond, officials with the Golden Gate Audubon Society said.
Whirley, Windy, Pride, Purpose, Victory, Oakey, Rivet, Ohlone, Brooks and Angel were selected from among 300 names submitted for consideration.
"It was really fun to see that people are attached to these birds and they seem to want to give them names that reflect the history and geography of the area," Golden Gate Audubon Society executive director Cindy Margulis said.
Whirley reflects the name of the crane, the Whirley Crane, where the ospreys are nesting.
Windy reflects the high winds on the nest. Pride and Purpose reflect the motto of Richmond.
Victory and Oakey were suggested because of the Red Oak Victory ship nearby.
Rivet was chosen because of "Rosie the Riveter," a mascot for women who worked in the area factories during World War II.
Ohlone represents the first people to inhabit the Bay Area and who revered raptors. Brooks is related to nearby Brooks Island and Angel to Angel Island.
Balloting will continue until midnight on May 31. People can vote at on SF BayOspreys Facebook page.
The final tally of the votes should be complete by the end of next week.
The chicks were born to father Richmond and mother Rosie on May 12 and 14 atop the Whirley Crane, a decommissioned World War II maritime crane on the Richmond shoreline.
They will spend 50 to 55 days in the nest before they learn to fly, according to Golden Gate Audubon officials.
Richmond and Rosie are taking turns feeding, attending and protecting the chicks from predators such as ravens and eagles.
Predators, exposure and lack of food are the biggest threats to the survival of the chicks.
Margulis said a message embedded in the live Osprey cam is that we have to take care of the environment we live in.
"Otherwise these birds can't live among us," she said.
Three years ago a chick got tangled in some fishing line that was brought to the nest and had to be rescued.
"The bird couldn't get off the nest," Margulis said.
Click here to cast your vote before the Wednesday, May 31, 2017 deadline.
Click here to watch the live stream.
Click here for more stories about birds.