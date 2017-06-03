Deadly car crash shuts down roadway in Richmond

TRAFFIC ADVISORY -both directions of Cutting Blvd shut down 4 hrs. due to fatal accident investigation. Traffic diverted @17 St. & Marina Wy pic.twitter.com/tkTcMLwOVV — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) June 3, 2017

Richmond police are on the scene of a deadly car crash. Cutting Boulevard was closed as of 10:39 a.m.Police say both directions of Cutting Boulevard will be closed for several hours.In the meantime, traffic is being diverted at 17th Street and Marina Way.Further details about the victims or circumstances of the crash have not been released yet.